From the Fire Chief's Corner: Let’s “move it” this November

Growing Conversations, Saving Lives

By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

October 24, 2025 (San Diego) - Each November, a global movement takes root, one mustache at a time. Movember isn’t just about facial hair; it’s about facing the facts. Men’s health is in crisis, and silence is no longer an option.

A Movement with Muscle

Founded in 2003 in Melbourne, Australia, Movember has grown into the world’s leading men’s health charity. Over the past two decades, it has funded more than 1,300 projects across mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. This year, the newly released Real Face of Men’s Health report urges us to rethink how we approach men’s well-being—from clinical care to community support.

Mental Health - Breaking the Silence

Men are statistically less likely to seek help for mental health challenges, often due to stigma or cultural expectations. Movember tackles this head-on by promoting open conversations, peer support, and early intervention. Stories like Michael Gamble’s, a student who turned personal pain into purpose remind us that recovery is possible and that every voice matters.

Physical Health - Early Detection Saves Lives

Prostate and testicular cancers are among the most common health threats to men. Movember encourages regular screenings and educates men on symptoms and risk factors. The campaign’s playful “Grow a Mo” challenge isn’t just fun, it’s a catalyst for life-saving conversations.

How You Can Join the Movement

Grow a Mo. Let your mustache spark dialogue.

Move for Movember. Run, walk, or cycle 60 miles for the 60 men lost to suicide every hour globally.

Host a Mo-ment. Organize a fundraiser or awareness event.

Share your story. Use hashtags like #Movember, #MensHealth, and #MentalHealthMatters to amplify your voice.

*Note: The information in this article was compiled from various sources. These suggestions are not a complete list of every preventative or loss control measure. The information is not intended to replace additional safety manuals or the advice of another qualified professional(s). We make no guarantee of results from use of this information. We assume no liability in connection with the information nor the suggestions.