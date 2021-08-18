By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

August 18, 2021 (San Diego) - Your state’s drought really is a state of emergency, says Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna. Let’s start with the obvious: wildfires. There are close to 10,000 personnel, hundreds of fixed wing & rotary aircraft, hand-crews, dozers and water tenders battling multiple wildfires that have burned over 941,003 acres in California alone and not much end in sight. We still have another month or so before the real height of fire season kicks in with our Santa Ana and Diablo winds. Start preparing now!

Water restrictions will certainly be the norm, resulting in limited usage, brown lawns, no car washing and fines for excessive use to name a few. Dry air, dust and pollen in the air will affect our respiratory systems and allergies.

There has been an increase in West Nile Virus cases as a lot of water in nature becomes stagnant. Rats, rattlesnakes and ants will have their sights on human populated areas (our homes) seeking water. Foothill areas will see bears, mountain lion and other wildlife doing the same.

Food prices, restaurants, hotels, recreation etc. will increase as our most precious resource remains in demand with limitations.

Make no drought about it, we have a serious problem and everyone needs to do their part!

For water conservation tips, visit http://www.bewaterwise.com/.

Note: The information in this article was compiled from various sources. These suggestions are not a complete list of every preventative or loss control measure. The information is not intended to replace additional safety manuals or the advice of another qualified professional(s). We make no guarantee of results from use of this information. We assume no liability in connection with the information nor the suggestions made.