FIRE CONDITIONS REMAIN HIGH THROUGH THIS WEEKEND

October 1, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – A heat wave is forecast to continue through Friday, with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above normal. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p..m Friday

High pressure will weaken this weekend, resulting in some slight cooling, but temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Low clouds during the nights and mornings will return this weekend.

Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions will persist through the weekend, primarily due to the hot and dry weather and critically dry fuels. Inland humidity will gradually begin to increase t his weekend into early next week.