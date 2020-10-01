FIRE CONDITIONS REMAIN HIGH THROUGH THIS WEEKEND

East County News Service
 
October 1, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – A heat wave is forecast to continue through Friday, with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above normal. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p..m Friday
 
High pressure will weaken this weekend, resulting in some slight cooling, but temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Low clouds during the nights and mornings will return this weekend. 
 
Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions will persist through the weekend, primarily due to the hot and dry weather and critically dry fuels. Inland humidity will gradually begin to increase this weekend into early next week. 

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if one is available, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors by telephone, video conferencing or if in person, while adhering to social distancing recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of emergencies like heat exhaustion and heatstroke, visit:  www.sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/phs/extreme_heat

Several County facilities will be open as Cool Zones. For location information, hours of operation, and tips to beat the heat, visit: www.coolzones.org.

 


