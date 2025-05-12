FIRE DAMAGES APARTMENT BUILDING IN SPRING VALLEY





East County News Service

May 12, 2025 (Spring Valley) – A fire on Saturday, May 10 cause significant damage to an apartment building in the 400 block of Grand Avenue.

San Miguel Fire and Sheriff’s deputies from the Rancho San Diego station responded at 9 a.m. and found two rear patios of the apartment building in flames.

“The residents of the apartment building were safely evacuated as the fire was extinguished,” says Sergeant Anthony Tripoli with the Sheriff’s department, who indicated that the building suffered substantial damage.

There were no injuries, according to Sgt. Tripoli. Residents of the damaged apartments were connected with Red Cross for relocation and shelter.

The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit responded and assumed the investigation. Investigators and Fire personnel are continuing the investigation into the cause of the fire.