FIRE DAMAGES ELECTRIC SYSTEM: SOME RESIDENTS COULD BE WITHOUT POWER FOR A WEEK OR MORE

By Miriam Raftery

September 8, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – The Valley Fire has damaged the electric system across numerous rural communities that may be without power for days. Some communities left sweltering without power since Sept. 5 may not have power restored until Sept. 15 in order to repair fire damage. An additional circuit sustained weather damage to equipment.

The prolonged outage includes some circuits in Alpine, Barrett Lake, Buckman Springs, Campo, Dehesa, Dulzura, Jamul, Lyons Valley, Morena Village, Potrero, and Rancho Palo Verde. With the 17,000 acre wildfire still burning and Santa Ana winds forecast tonight, the outages imperil residents ability to receive emergency notifications, open electric garage doors to evacuate, or pump water to drink or fight spot fires, unless they own generators.

SDG&E has alerted customers and posted estimated dates of power restoration on its outage webpage at https://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service/outage-center/outage-map. The communities and circuits impacted are listed below. You can find your circuit on your SDG&E bill.

OUTAGES IN THE VALLEY FIRE AREA

Communities Affected:

Dehesa/ Alpine/ Rancho Palo Verde

Circuit Affected: 1166

Customers Out: 89

Start Time: Sep 05 at 05:28 PM

Estimated Restoration: Sep 11 at 05:00 PM

Outage Cause: A fire has damaged the electric system.

Communities Affected:

Dehesa/ Alpine/ Rancho Palo Verde

Circuit Affected: 1166

Customers Out: 8

Start Time: Sep 05 at 05:28 PM

Estimated Restoration: Sep 11 at 05:00 PM

Outage Cause: A fire has damaged the electric system.

Communities Affected:

Dulzura/ Potrero/ Campo/ Jamul/ N Jamul/ Lyons Valley/ Lyons Valley/ Barrett Lake

Circuit Affected: 157

Customers Out: 1020

Start Time: Sep 05 at 03:55 PM

Estimated Restoration: Sep 15 at 05:00 PM

Outage Cause: A fire has damaged the electric system.

Communities Affected:

Dehesa/ Alpine/ Rancho Palo Verde/ Lyons Valley/ Barrett Lake

Circuit Affected: 524

Customers Out: 415

Start Time: Sep 05 at 07:58 PM

Estimated Restoration: Sep 15 at 05:00 PM

Outage Cause: A fire has damaged the electric system.

Communities Affected: Dulzura/ Potrero/ Campo/ Jamul/ N Jamul/ Lyons Valley/ Lyons Valley/ Barrett Lake

Circuit Affected: 67

Customers Out: 580

Start Time: Sep 06 at 12:21 PM

Estimated Restoration: Sep 15 at 05:00 PM

Outage Cause: Weather affected SDG&E equipment.

Communities Affected: Dehesa/ Alpine/ Rancho Palo Verde/ Japatul Valley/ Buckman Springs/ Morena Village

Circuit Affected: 73

Customers Out: 146

Start Time: Sep 05 at 03:20 PM

Estimated Restoration: Sep 11 at 05:00 PM

Outage Cause: A fire has damaged the electric system.

East County Magazine gratefully acknowledges the Grossmont Healthcare District for supporting our wildfire alerts and the Facebook Journalism Project for its COVID-19 Relief Fund grant to support our local news reporting including the COVID-19 pandemic and coverage of emergencies including wildfires. Learn more: #FacebookJournalismProject and https://www.facebook.com/fbjournalismproject/.

You can donate to support our local journalism efforts during the pandemic at https://www.EastCountyMedia.org/donate.











