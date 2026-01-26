Fire destroys 2 businesses in Spring Valley

East County News Service

January 26, 2026 (Spring Valley) — A three-alarm fire that broke out around 2:45 a.m. destroyed two businesses in a strip mall at 8300 Paradise Valley Road in Spring Valley, causing water and smoke damage to two others.

“A total of 18 businesses were saved due to the quick response from everyone involved,” San Miguel Fire District posted on Facebook.

Units remained on scene until 10 a.m., with support from multiple agencies including San Miguel, Heartland Fire and Rescue, San Diego Fire Department, National City, Chula Vista, Bonita, the San Diego Sheriff, and AMR.

Responding resources included 14 engines, 4 trucks, and 6 Chief officers.