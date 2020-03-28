FIRE DESTROYS SPRING VALLEY HOME AFTER LIKELY LIGHTNING STRIKE

By Miriam Raftery
 
Photo: San Miguel Fire on Instagram
 
March 28, 2020 (Spring Valley) – A Spring Valley couple has been treated for smoke inhalation after escaping their Spring Valley home during a fire around 3:45 a.m. on Friday. The couple reported hearing a loud noise believed to be a lightning strike, followed by smelling smoke. 

Firefighters from San Miguel and Heartland fire departments fought the flames, which destroyed the home and ruptured a natural gas line, prompting evacuation of 10 area residents. The fire also knocked power out and damaged three vehicles, Patch.com reports.
 
The residents, a man and woman, were taken to the U.C. San Diego Medical Center. 
 
San Diego Gas & Electric repaired the damaged gas line and restored electricity. 
 

