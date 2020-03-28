FIRE DESTROYS SPRING VALLEY HOME AFTER LIKELY LIGHTNING STRIKE

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo: San Miguel Fire on Instagram

March 28, 2020 (Spring Valley) – A Spring Valley couple has been treated for smoke inhalation after escaping their Spring Valley home during a fire around 3:45 a.m. on Friday. The couple reported hearing a loud noise believed to be a lightning strike, followed by smelling smoke.

Firefighters from San Miguel and Heartland fire departments fought the flames, which destroyed the home and ruptured a natural gas line, prompting evacuation of 10 area residents. The fire also knocked power out and damaged three vehicles, Patch.com reports.

The residents, a man and woman, were taken to the U.C. San Diego Medical Center.