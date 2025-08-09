FIRE DEVASTATES CONDO IN LAKESIDE

East County News Service

Photo by Shiloh Ireland

August 9, 2025 (Lakeside) – A fire on August 7 heavily damaged a unit in a condominium on Mapleview Street in Lakeside.

Crews from Lakeside Fire and San Miguel Fire departments responded to the blaze.

Since the residence is located less than two miles from a fire station, “The flames had to have spread with incredible speed,” says photographer Shiloh Ireland.”

Fortunately, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures in the neighborhood, which is dense with condominiums and apartments.