FIRE ON I-8 NEAR LAKESIDE

UPDATE 5:39 P.M.: The Evacuation Warning for the Coches Fire has beeen lifted. The Temporary Evacuation Point at W.D. Hall Elementary School is being closed.

UPDATE 4:59 P.M.: Fire remains at 30 acres, 5% contained. No structures damaged or destroyed.

4:35 P.M.: Fire is 30 acres spreading east along I-8 towards Los Coches Road. Evacuation warnings: anyone wishing to evacuate can go to WD Hall Elementary. No evacuation orders at this time.

4:32 P.M.: Fire is 25 acres spreading east along I-8 towards Los Coches Road. Evacuation warning for WD Hall Elementary. No evacuation orders at this time.

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

May 12, 2021 (Lakeside) -- Cal Fire is at the scene with cooperators of a vegetation fire along I-8, west of Los Coches Road in the Lakeside area. Four acres, moderate rate of spread. The right lane is closed on eastbound I-8 east of Greenfield.

