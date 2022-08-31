FIRE IN LAKESIDE PROMPTS EVACUATION WARNINGS

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

Photos: Left, by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson, right via San Diego Fire Dept.

Update 7:30 p.m.: New road closures: Vine St. north of Mapleview St. to cul-de-sac, · Mapleview St. east from Channel Rd to SR-67, and Lakeside Ave. closed between SR-67 and Channel Rd.

August 31, 2022 (Lakeside) – The #WillowFire in Lakeside has scorched around 4.5 acres after starting in a riverbed near Mapleview Road and State Route 94. State Route 94 is closed in both directions due to heavy smoke.

Some residents nearby have received evacuation warnings for people to prepare to leave if an evacuation order is lifted. The Sheriff’s department advises vulnerable people such as those with disabilities, access or functional needs, or large animals to leave now.

A temporary evacuation point is at the Lakeside Christian Church, 13739 El Monte Road in Lakeside.

Multiple fire agencies are on scene, including a water-dropping helicopter from San Diego Fire Department.

Scanner traffic indicates forward spread has been stopped as of 6:30 p.m.