FIRE IN RANCHO SAN DIEGO CHARS TWO ACRES ALONG SWEETWATER RIVER

Story & Photos by Josh Stotler

September 8, 2022 (Rancho San Diego) -- A small vegetation fire broke out in the thick brush at the corner of Fury Lane and Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego this afternoon. The fire was initially reported at 3:00 and was responded to by several local fire agencies.

The sound of helicopters overhead and the smell of burning brush are all too familiar occourance in East County these days. Firefighters from San Migual Fire District, Cal Fire SDG&E and the San Diego Sheriffs aerial firefighting unit all worked quickly to put water on the moderately spreading fire. Thick brush had to be cut away by ground crews to even access the fire’s location along the Sweetwater Riverbed.