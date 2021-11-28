FIRE-SAFE CHRISTMAS TREE TIPS

Heartland Fire & Rescue

November 28, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- This is the time of year when many people will be picking out this year’s Christmas tree. Remember these safety tips when you choose your tree and throughout the holiday season.

SELECTING YOUR TREE - Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched.

PLACING YOUR TREE - Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 2” from the base of the trunk.

• Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.

• Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.

• Add water to the tree stand. Be sure to add water daily.

• Keep pets from drinking tree water and don’t add toxic tree preservatives to it.

LIGHTING THE TREE - Use lights that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory. Some lights are designed specifically for indoor or outdoor use only.

• Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

• Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.

• Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.

• Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed

AFTER CHRISTMAS - Get rid of the tree after Christmas or when it is dry. Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home.

• Do NOT burn your dried out Christmas tree in your fireplace or woodstove.

• Check with your local community to find a recycling program.