FIRE WEATHER THIS WEEK

By Miriam Raftery

August 24, 2021 (San Diego) – A rapid warming trend is forecast to bring elevated fire weather conditions Wednesday through Saturday. The National Weather Service warns, “Wildfires could spread rapidly with high heat and low humidity. Diurnal winds in the afternoon present the highest threat.” Dry fuels add to the danger.

Temperatures could reach up to 115 in lower deserts, 101 in inland valleys and the low 90s in mountain areas.

The County of San Diego offers cool zones in areas of high heat, as well as free fans for low-income residents who choose to stay home. Get locations and details at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/ais/cool_zones/.

Please check on vulnerable neighbors and relatives who may lack air conditioning. Avoid strenuous activities outdoors and refrain from activities that could spark fires, such as weed whacking, campfires or parking off-pavement over dry brush.