FIREFIGHTERS GAIN GROUND ON CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Source: Cal Fire

November 3, 2020 (Sacramento)- - Cal Fire reports that this morning, nearly 4,100 firefighters continue to battle 22 wildfires in California.

“Yesterday, firefighters responded to 23 new wildfires and quickly contained them,” Cal Fire reports in a news release today. As favorable weather continues, firefighters are working to increase containment lines.

Continued quiet, dry and mild conditions are forecast to continue, with locally elevated fire weather conditions across southern California’s mountains through midweek, where local wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour and very dry conditions are expected. Fire weather conditions may become elevated for parts of the state during the windiest weather on Friday. Cooler temperatures are expected statewide by the weekend.

Looking ahead, the forecast for November predicts warmer and drier than average weather across California, with many areas remaining at above normal potential for significant fire, Cal Fire says, due to lack of rain and warmer than normal temperatures. Be prepared for wildfires – get emergency readiness tips at www.ReadyForWildfire.org.

Below are updates on fires under Cal Fire jurisdiction. For the latest on the current fires from the US Forest Service visit www.inciweb.org.



Fires of Interest:

**Unified Command**

Blue Ridge, Orange and San Bernardino Counties, (More info…)

Yorba Linda and Chino Hills area

*13,694 acres, 96% contained

*CAL FIRE IMT-6 transitioning command back to Orange County Fire Authority.

 

Silverado Fire, Orange County (more info…)  

Irvine area

*12,466 acres, 98% contained

*CAL FIRE IMT-6 transitioning command back to Orange County Fire Authority.



Cypress Fire, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties (more info…) FINAL

Near Jurupa Hills Regional Park

*150 acres, 100% contained



**Federal Incidents**

Point, Vegetation Fire, Placer County (more info…)

16 miles east of Foresthill (Eldorado National Forest)

*93 acres, 97% contained

 

August Complex, multiple Counties (more info…)

Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Tehama and Trinity Counties

Elk Creek and Stonyford area (Mendocino National Forest)

*1,032,649 acres, 93% contained

*1 fatality

*210 structures destroyed

*The fire is being managed in four zones by 4 national Incident Management Teams

 

Creek Fire, Fresno and Madera Counties (more info…)

Northeast of Shaver Lake (Sierra National Forest)

*380,345 acres, 70% contained

*Evacuations in place

*Heavy tree mortality in the area

*856 structures destroyed

* California Interagency Incident Management Team 1 is in command



SQF Complex, Tulare County (more info…)

3 miles east of Giant Sequoia National Monument

*170,512 acres, 80% contained

*Evacuation order and warnings remain in place

*228 structures destroyed

*California Interagency Incident Management Team 13 is in command.

 

Coleman Fire, Monterey County (more info…)

North Fort Hunter Liggett

*574 acres, 93% contained

*Continued structure threat

 

North Complex, Plumas County (more info…)

Northeast of Oroville to southwest of Quincy (Plumas National Forest)

*318,935 acres, 96% contained

*16 fatalities

*2,352 structures destroyed

 

Slater Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)

5 miles North of Happy Camp (Klamath National Forest)

*165,982 acres, 85% contained

*2 fatalities

 

Devil Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)

5 miles north of Upper Devil’s Peak (Klamath National Forest)

*8,856 acres, 67% contained

 

Fork Fire, El Dorado County, (more info…)

15 miles northeast of Pollock Pines (El Dorado National Forest)

*1,673 acres, 85% contained

 

Red Salmon Complex – Humboldt County (more info…)

14 miles northeast of Willow Creek (Shasta-Trinity National Forest)

*144,317 acres, 78% contained        



Blue Jay Fire, Mariposa County (more info…)

Yosemite National Park Wilderness

*6,915 acres, 50% contained



Wolf Fire, Tuolumne County (more info…)

Yosemite National Park Wilderness

*2,040 acres, 30% contained

 

Moraine, Tulare County (more info…)

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness

*1,176 acres, 70% contained

 

Rattlesnake, Tulare County (more info…)

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness 

*7,241 acres, 40% contained



Dolan Fire, Monterey County (more info…)

Hwy 1, 10 miles south of Big Sur (Los Padres National Forest)

*124,924 acres, 98% contained

 

Slink Fire, Mono County (more info…)

2 miles west of Coleville (Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest)

*26,759 acres, 90% contained

 

Apple Fire, Riverside County (more info…)

Oak Glen/Cherry Valley (San Bernardino National Forest)

*33,424 acres, 95% contained

 

Bobcat Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

North of Duarte (Angeles National Forest)

*186,000 acres, 98% containment

 

Bullfrog Fire, Fresno County (more info…)

SE of Bullfrog Lake (Sierra National Forest)

*1,185 acres, 60% contained



El Dorado Fire, San Bernardino County (more info…)

West of Oak Glen (San Bernardino National Forest)

*22,744 acres, 95% contained

*1 fatality

 

 Top 20 Wildfire Records

  • 5 of the Top 20 largest wildfires in California History have occurred in 2020.
  • Largest Wildfires - #1 August Complex, #3 SCU Lightning Complex, #4 Creek Fire, #5 LNU Lightning Complex, #6 North Complex and #18 SQF Complex
  • Most Destructive - #5 North Complex, #10 Glass Fire, #11 LNU Lightning Complex, #12 CZU Lightning Complex, #17 August Fire, #19 Creek Fire.
  • Deadliest Wildfires - #5 North Complex and #16 LNU Lightning Complex.



 


