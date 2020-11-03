FIREFIGHTERS GAIN GROUND ON CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Source: Cal Fire

November 3, 2020 (Sacramento)- - Cal Fire reports that this morning, nearly 4,100 firefighters continue to battle 22 wildfires in California.

“Yesterday, firefighters responded to 23 new wildfires and quickly contained them,” Cal Fire reports in a news release today. As favorable weather continues, firefighters are working to increase containment lines.

Continued quiet, dry and mild conditions are forecast to continue, with locally elevated fire weather conditions across southern California’s mountains through midweek, where local wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour and very dry conditions are expected. Fire weather conditions may become elevated for parts of the state during the windiest weather on Friday. Cooler temperatures are expected statewide by the weekend.

Looking ahead, the forecast for November predicts warmer and drier than average weather across California, with many areas remaining at above normal potential for significant fire, Cal Fire says, due to lack of rain and warmer than normal temperatures. Be prepared for wildfires – get emergency readiness tips at www.ReadyForWildfire.org.





