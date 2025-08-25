FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE WORKERS TRAPPED ON ROOF OF BURNING T.J. MAXX BUILDING UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN LA MESA

Story and photos by Josh Stotler

August 25, 2025 (La Mesa) -- Just before 3:30 p.m. , a structure fire broke out in the under-construction building slated to house T. J. Maxx and an Ultra beauty store on the former site of the Toys “R” Us at 8800 Grossmont Center Drive in La Mesa.

As the first engines arrived, thick, black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the structure with stranded construction workers shouting and waving for help.

An employee of a nearby business claimed she “heard a loud explosion” before the fire broke out.

First responders put up a ladder to the roof, enabling the trapped workers to escape the fire.

But as fire crews assessed the situation, all internal firefighting operations were negated and a strictly exterior firefighting plan was enacted, amid concerns that the building could collapse.

Large cannons on the aerial ladders provided the much-needed water to douse the flames. Smoke continued to bellow for around 15 minutes after the first engines arrived and the firefighting operation continued.

Unit units from Heartland Fire as well as San Diego Fire and Rescue worked together seamlessly to get a handle on this blaze.

The damage appeared to be primarily on the roof, without penetration into the structure’s interior.

This fire is still under investigation, but the fact that the building is currently under construction with crews in the fire area will certainly be looked at by investigators.

Eastbound Grossmont Boulevard remains closed to through traffic due to emergency vehicles blocking the road.





