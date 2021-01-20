FIREFIGHTERS SAVE HOMES, HALT CAMPO FIRE IN SPRING VALLEY

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

Story and photos by Josh Stotler

January 20, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – At 12:42 pm today, firefighters were called to the corner of Campo Road and CR17 for a wind driven brush fire that immediately threatened homes and property across from Skyline Church near the boundary of Spring Valley and Rancho San Diego.

A heavy initial attack was ordered. Crews from Cal Fire, San Miguel Fire, US Forrest Service, San Diego Sheriffs Air Support and The Ramona Air Attack Base quickly halted the flames inches just from property lines and fences.

No structures were lost and no injuries reported. A temporary evacuation center was set up at Edwards Cinemas.

Mop up of the 15 acre burn site is underway by Cal Fire and CDCR inmate fire crews from Puerta La Cruz and La Cima Conservation Camps.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photos, right and below:  CDCR Inmate Firefighters arrive on scene

 

 

 

 

 

 


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon