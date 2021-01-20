FIREFIGHTERS SAVE HOMES, HALT CAMPO FIRE IN SPRING VALLEY

Story and photos by Josh Stotler

January 20, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – At 12:42 pm today, firefighters were called to the corner of Campo Road and CR17 for a wind driven brush fire that immediately threatened homes and property across from Skyline Church near the boundary of Spring Valley and Rancho San Diego.

A heavy initial attack was ordered. Crews from Cal Fire, San Miguel Fire, US Forrest Service, San Diego Sheriffs Air Support and The Ramona Air Attack Base quickly halted the flames inches just from property lines and fences.

No structures were lost and no injuries reported. A temporary evacuation center was set up at Edwards Cinemas.

Mop up of the 15 acre burn site is underway by Cal Fire and CDCR inmate fire crews from Puerta La Cruz and La Cima Conservation Camps.

Photos, right and below: CDCR Inmate Firefighters arrive on scene