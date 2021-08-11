FIREFIGHTERS SAVE MA TAR AWA RV PARK - AIR & GROUND RESOURCES FIGHTING BAMBI FIRE IN ALPINE

5:20 p.m.: Firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread at 8 acres. Ground crews will continue to mop up and put out any spot fires.

By Jonathan Goetz

August 11, 2021 -- The #BambiFire in Alpine, north of I-8 near Viejas/Cleveland National Forest has burned approximately 7-11 acres.

The Incident Commander was overheard calling for help to save Ma Tar Awa RV Park, according to SD County Fire Scanner. NBC San Diego showed dramatic live video from a helicopter of the fire stopped just yards from structures in the park.

The last word was moderate rate of spread, but it is unclear if some resources were cancelled en route, which may mean firefighters think they have a good handle on the situation.

Smoke can also be seen from a fire in Tecate, Mexico that has burned approximately 100 acres, according to AA330, but poses no threat to United States land.

This is a breaking story and updates may be posted above or in a new article.

