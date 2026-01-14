Fires damage two popular restaurants, Panda Machi in Alpine and The Junction in El Cajon

Junction launches fundraiser to help employees

By Miriam Raftery

Photos courtesy of Lakeside Fire and Heartland Fire & Rescue

January 14, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – A pair of two-alarm fires in the past 24 hours have heavily damaged two local restaurant, Panda Machi Sushi Bar & Chinese Cuisine on Alpine Boulevard in Alpine and the Junction Bar & Grill on Jamacha Road in El Cajon. No one was injured, but it’s unclear how long the restaurants will remain closed.

Junction Bar & Grill blaze started in kitchen

The Junction restaurant sustained an estimated $1 million in damages, including substantial damage to the kitchen and smoke damage elsewhere in the restaurant, Heartland Fire & Rescue Chief John Nevin told East County Magazine. “There was nothing suspicious,” he said, adding that the cause is still under investigation.” Multiple agencies responded to the fire yesterday morning around 9:20 a.m., including San Miguel Fire, Sante Fire, and El Cajon Fire departments as well as Heartland. Crews were swiftly able to knock down the fire and save 90% of the building in a strip mall, Chief Nevin added. A UPS store next door sustained minor damage but was able to open within the hour.

Owners of the Junction have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help their workers while pledging to reopen.

“This unexpected event has turned lives upside down, as our staff now faces the challenge of covering rent, groceries, and other essential living expenses without their regular income,” Shaun Anderson posted on the GoFundMe page. “Junction has always been more than just a restaurant—it’s been a gathering place, a second home, and a community built on relationships. At the heart of it all is our incredible staff, who show up every day with heart, passion, and kindness...In the face of this loss, our team has shown nothing but strength, grace, and unwavering support for one another. Every dollar raised through this GoFundMe will go directly to Junction employees, helping them cover living expenses while we work toward reopening. Your support—whether it’s a donation, a share, or a message of encouragement—means the world to our Junction family.”

The Junction’s owners also operate several other local restaurants including Junction 52 Bar & Grill in Santee and Junction Scripps on Carroll Canyon Road.

Panda Machi Sushi Bar & Chinese Cuisine

Damage was more substantial at Panda Machi, where a late-night fire burned through the roof. Crews from Alpine, Lakeside, Santee, La Mesa, Viejas, Barona, Sycuan and San Miguel fire departments responded along with the San Diego County Fire Authority, SDG&E and the San Diego County Sheriff.

Alpine Fire Chief Brian Boggeln has said that the fire appears to have started in the roof area while the business owner was inside cooking, SanDiegoVille.com reports. The fire caused an estimated $1.1 million in damages and took firefighters several hours to contain.

According to 619 media, in addition to fire and smoke damage, the restaurant also sustained water damage from sprinklers that activated and helped douse the flames. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other businesses in the shopping center. On social media this morning, area residents are posting that some other businesses in the center remain closed today due to concerns over a damaged gas line.

In the Loving Life Alpine forum on Facebook, some members have discussed possibly holding a fundraiser to help Panda Machi’s owners, but as of today’ press deadline nothing specific has been announced.