FIRES RAGE ACROSS NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Bureau of Land Management image of smoke frm the CZU Lightning Complex Fire threatening Davenport, CA





August 21, 2020 -- Nearly 12,000 firefighters are battling nearly two dozen major fires and complexes across California, Cal Fire reports. Since the lightning siege started on Saturday, August 15, 2020 there have been nearly 12,000 lightning strikes. During this time-period, there have been more than 560 new wildfires, which have burned over 771,00 acres, burned over 660 structures and killed at least five people in northern California, including a former Channel 10 helicopter pilot.

Flames also devastated a historic redwood tree grove in Northern California. “We are devastated to report that Big Basin State Park, as we have known it, loved it, and cherished it for generations, is gone,” the Sempivirens Fund, which supports the park, posted on Facebook yesterday. “ Early reports are that the wildfire has consumed much of the park’s historic facilities. We do not yet know the fate of the park’s grandest old trees.”

U.C. Santa Cruz has evacuated the campus after flames burned to within a mile of the university.

The SCU Lighting Complex Fire, currently the largest in the state, has charred over a quarter million acres in Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara and Stanislaus Counties and is 10%. The LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Napa has burned more than 219,000 acres and is just 7% contained. Many more blazes are burning across the state, though none in San Diego County thus far.

Overnight, firefighters continued to make progress on some fires despite extreme weather conditions, containing many of the blazes.

But in some areas, fire officials and residents report not enough firefighters available to stop the destruction, the San Jose Mercury News reports. “That’s not enough fire personnel for a fire of this size,” CZU CalFire division spokesperson Cecile Juliette said Thursday evening. “It’s actually incredible to think about.”

Since January 1, 2020, CAL FIRE has responded to over 5,600 wildfires.





Fire officials are warning residents to be ready to evacuate early.





“As we move into the weekend, fire danger remains elevated with a few holdover lightning ignitions still possible,” Cal Fire states in a press release this morning. “A warming trend is likely. Gusty winds are expected in the Eastern Sierra today, elevating the fire danger. Fire officials are monitoring the weather closely as lightning is expected to return Sunday night through Tuesday across Northern California.”





The recent spike in wildfire activity is an important reminder for residents to take steps to prevent sparking a wildfire. Having an evacuation plan, a supply kit, and important paperwork will make it easier when it is time to GO. Remember one less spark, means One Less Wildfire. Learn more at www.ReadyForWildfire.org.







Major Fires







**CAL FIRE Incidents**



Salt Fire, Calaveras County (more info…)



Northeast of Copperopolis



*1,789 acres, 75% contained







Carmel Fire, Monterey County (more info…)



South of Carmel



*4232 acres, 0% contained



*Evacuations in place



*CAL FIRE IMT 1 Team in command







Hills Fire, Fresno County (more info…)



South of Coalinga



*1,900 acres 45% contained







River Fire, Monterey County (more info…)



East of Salinas



*39, 464 acres, 9% contained



*Approximately 3,000 structures threatened



*Approximately 9,000 people have been evacuated



*CAL FIRE IMT Team 1 in command







3-4 Fire, Tehama County (more info…)



Southwest of Red Bank



*7,000 acres, 0% contained







Creek Fire, Mendocino County (more info…)



Northeast of Covelo



*820 acres, 90% contained



*Two structures destroyed







3-19 Fire, Mendocino County (more info…) FINAL



Southeast of Potter Valley



*62 acres, 100% contained



*One structure destroyed







BTU/TGU Lightning Complex Fire, Butte and Glenn Counties (more info…)



Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties



*30,042 acres, 10% contained



*Elkhorn 18,000 acres, 0%



*Ivory 4,500 acres, 0%



*5-4 Potters 1012 acres, 70%



*2-24 330 acres, 70%



*5-5 200 acres, 50%



*1-8 150 acres, 50%



*1-7 100 acres, 30%



*CAL FIRE IMT- 4 in command







LNU Lightning Complex Fire, Napa County (more info…)



Napa County



State DPA, SRA, Napa County



*219,067 acres, 7% contained



*Hennessey (merged fires) 105,000 acres, 0% contained



*Wallbridge 14,500 acres, 0% contained



*Meyers 3,000 acres, 0% contained



*Round 4,000 acres, 0% contained



*Aetna 4,500 acres, 0% contained



*Estimated 480 structures destroyed



*Evacuations in place



*CAL FIRE IMT-2 in command







Jones Fire, Nevada County (more info…)



Northwest of Nevada City



*705 acres, 25% contained



*Evacuation in place



*5 residential structures destroyed







CZU August Lightning Fire, San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties (more info…)



San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties



*50,000 acres, 0% contained



*Waddell fire, 600 acres 0% contained



*Evacuations in place



*20 residential structures destroyed



*CAL FIRE IMT #3 is in command







SCU Lightning Complex Fire, Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara and Stanislaus Counties (more info…)



Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara and Stanislaus Counties



* 229,968 acres, 10% contained



*20 fires in the complex



*Marsh 3,000 acres, 99% contained



*Canyon 174,866 acres, 0% contained



*Reservoir 51,619 acres, 10% contained



*Deer 3,294 acres, 70% contained



*Arroyo 190 acres, 90% contained



*Evacuations and road closures in place



*CA IMT-6 in command







**Unified Command Fires**



Warnella Fire, Santa Cruz County (more info…)



East of Davenport



*290 acres, 5% contained



*Unified Command CAL FIRE and BLM – Central California District







Lake Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)



Southwest of Lake Hughes



* 28,912 acres, 52% contained



*Continued structure threat



*Road closures in the area



*Unified Command USFS and Los Angeles County Fire



*CA IMT Team 5 is in command







**Federal Incidents**



Dolan Fire, Monterey County (more info…)



Ventana Wilderness – Los Padres National Forest



* 8,500 acres, 0% contained







Ranch 2 Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)



San Gabriel Canyon



*4,237 acres, 39% contained



*Road closures in place



*Federal Type 2, in command







Apple Fire, Riverside County (more info…)



Cherry Valley



*33,424 acres, 95% contained







North Complex Fire, Plumas County (more info…)



Southwest of Susanville - Plumas National Forest



* 16,244 acres, 5% contained



*Evacuations in place



*Road and trail closures in effect



*CA IMT Team 1 is in command







Loyalton, Vegetation Fire, Sierra County (more info…)



East of Loyalton – Tahoe National Forest



* 46,872 acres, 60% contained







Red Salmon Complex – Shasta-Trinity National Forest (more info…)



Northeast of Willow Creek, CA



*16,485 acres, 39% contained







**Local Government**



Holser, Vegetation Fire, Ventura County/Los Angeles County (more info...)



South of Lake Piru



*3,000 acres, 80% contained









