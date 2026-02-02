First-Ever Spring Valley Changemakers Summit Feb. 19 set to connect community and inspire action

Source: Spring Valley Community Alliance

February 2, 2026 (Spring Valley) - The Spring Valley Community Alliance and Spring Valley Chamber of Commerce along with SEEDS partners invite residents and community members to the first-ever Spring Valley Changemakers Summit, a free community gathering designed to connect neighbors with local organizations and nonprofit partners, offering opportunities to learn about local projects, share ideas, and explore ways to get involved in shaping the future of Spring Valley.

The Changemakers Summit will take place Thursday, February 19, 2026, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at STEAM Academy (1001 Leland St, Spring Valley, CA 91977). Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by a community welcome at 6:00 PM. Attendees can enjoy a relaxed, networking-style format where attendees can meet representatives from local organizations, discover ongoing and upcoming projects, and contribute their skills and ideas. Light appetizers will be served, and the night will conclude with a lively improv show, combining community-building with entertainment.

“The Changemakers Summit is about creating space for residents to connect, share their passions, and actively participate in the growth of our community,” said Christopher Pierce, President of the Spring Valley Community Alliance. “We’re excited to bring people together, showcase local initiatives, and spark collaboration that will benefit Spring Valley for years to come.”

Event Details

· Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

· Time: 5:30–8:00 p.m. (doors open 5:30 p.m.; welcome at 6:00 p.m.; improv at 7:15 p.m.)

· Location: STEAM Academy, 1001 Leland St, Spring Valley, CA 91977

· Admission: Free (RSVP required; space is limited)

· Activities: Networking, local organization / nonprofit connections, project showcases including multiple department from the County of San Diego), idea-sharing, light appetizers, free improv show

The Changemakers Summit welcomes all Spring Valley residents, community members, and local creatives who want to contribute to a thriving, connected, and engaged community.

RSVP: https://www.thesvca.org/seeds

[Required Funding Acknowledgement]: Spring Valley SEEDS is supported by the California Strategic Growth Council’s Transformative Climate Communities Program in partnership with the California Department of Conservation.