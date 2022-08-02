FIVE AZTEC FOOTBALL PLAYERS UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR ALLEGED RAPE

East County News Service

August 2, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego Police and San Diego State University have launched investigations into five Aztec football players, who are accused of raping a 17-year-old girl during an off-campus house party on October 16, 2021.

SDSU President Adela de la Torre issued a statement to students Monday indicating that San Diego Police initially asked campus police to refrain from investigating after the university asked for details so that it could take action. Times of San Diego reports that de la Torre stated, “SDPD formally requested that SDSU not intervene, as intervention could compromise their criminal investigation.”

Since then, the school has received anonymous tips which it has shared with police, and encouraged those providing reports to also contact SDPD. On July 22, SDPD noticed SDSU that the campus could proceed with its own inquiry.

De la Torre assured students that the campus is following California State University policy and has begun its investigation. She added that “no one is above the law, and anyone found to have violated the law and university policy should suffer the consequences.”

SDPD’s criminal investigation could lead to arrests. By contrast, SDSU’s inquiry is limited to determining whether the football players violated campus policy, which could result in expulsion. Unlike police, SDSU investigators lack subpoena power or warrants to gather evidence.

Names of the five players suspected of rape have not been released. However, the potential arrest and/or expulsion of the school’s esteemed football team casts a cloud over the coming season, with the first exhibition game slated for August 10 and the season opener August 18 in the Aztecs’ new home, Snapdragon Stadium.