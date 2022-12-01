FIVE MEN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING

By Miriam Raftery
December 1, 2022 (Rancho San Diego) -- Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station have arrested five men on suspicion of shoplifting from Kohl’s department store on Jamacha Road, gang allegations, and conspiracy to commit a crime. One suspect also faces illegal firearm charges.
Deputies responded to a call reporting shoplifting on Nov. 26 shortly after 8 a.m., according to Sergeant Patrick Fox. According to store employees, five men worked together to walk out of the store with numerous stolen items. The suspects then got into a car and drove off.
“Thanks to a description from store employees, deputies were able to locate the suspects' car and conduct a traffic stop. Inside the car was the stolen merchandise, as well as a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, ammunition and drugs,” says Sgt. Fox.
Deputies arrested the five suspects on numerous charges:
The stolen merchandise was returned to the store.
