FIVE MEN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING

By Miriam Raftery

December 1, 2022 (Rancho San Diego) -- Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station have arrested five men on suspicion of shoplifting from Kohl’s department store on Jamacha Road, gang allegations, and conspiracy to commit a crime. One suspect also faces illegal firearm charges.

Deputies responded to a call reporting shoplifting on Nov. 26 shortly after 8 a.m., according to Sergeant Patrick Fox. According to store employees, five men worked together to walk out of the store with numerous stolen items. The suspects then got into a car and drove off.

“Thanks to a description from store employees, deputies were able to locate the suspects' car and conduct a traffic stop. Inside the car was the stolen merchandise, as well as a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, ammunition and drugs,” says Sgt. Fox.

Deputies arrested the five suspects on numerous charges:

• Christopher Esparza (DOB 12/28/1993) - outstanding felony warrant, illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon while in public, possessing a controlled substance while being armed, conspiracy to commit a crime, shoplifting and gang allegations.

• Eduardo Gonzalez (DOB 5/10/1988) - conspiracy to commit a crime, shoplifting and gang allegations.

• Jason Castillo (DOB 6/12/1996) - conspiracy to commit a crime, shoplifting and gang allegations.

• Jesus Lopez (DOB 11/7/1990) - conspiracy to commit a crime, shoplifting and gang allegations.

• Jose Castillo (DOB 11/13/1994) - conspiracy to commit a crime, shoplifting and gang allegations.

The stolen merchandise was returned to the store.