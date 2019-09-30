CalMatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters

Photo via CA Governor's office

June 28, 2021 (Sacramento) - California lawmakers voted tonight to approve a record-busting state budget that reflects new agreements with Gov. Gavin Newsom to expand health care for undocumented immigrants, spend billions to alleviate homelessness and help Californians still struggling through the pandemic.

The $262.6 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1 was fueled by a $76 billion state surplus and $27 billion in federal aid. Democrats who control the Capitol wanted to use the windfall to help the state recover from the coronavirus pandemic and its uneven toll on Californians.

While the state’s top earners continued to accrue wealth from a strong stock market, booming tech sector and rising home values, low-wage Californians suffered from job losses, child care cutbacks and a dysfunctional unemployment insurance system. The state’s progressive tax structure allowed Newsom and lawmakers to infuse social service programs for the needy and middle class with billions of dollars largely from wealthy taxpayers.

“We’re investing that in the unprecedented challenges the state faces, including into addressing the needs of people that are working hard, playing by the rules, and barely making ends meet,” Newsom said Friday.

The pandemic and its economic impacts have not only colored state budget negotiations — they also disrupted California’s political landscape this year, giving rise to a GOP-backed effort to throw Newsom out of office. With the recall now qualified to hit the ballot , electoral politics also loomed over budget negotiations this year.

Here are five things to know about California’s new spending plan:

The budget is still not totally done

Even with the record-busting enormity of this year’s budget and Democrats holding all the power in Sacramento, Newsom and legislative leaders were not able to reach agreement on everything. They did not issue public statements announcing a broad budget deal, even as bills went into print Friday reflecting some new agreements that modify the placeholder budget lawmakers approved on June 14

The lack of the usual bravado indicates that while this budget meets the legal requirements to craft a spending plan by July 1, significant negotiations will continue. Some key expenditures will likely be approved later this summer through a special kind of legislation known as “budget trailer bills.”

Photo, right: Photo, right: Assembly Budget Committee chairperson Phil Ting, left, talks to Senate Budget Committee chairperson Nancy Skinner during a press conference at The Unity Council in Oakland where Gov. Gavin Newsom announced additional stimulus checks with the state surplus on May 10, 2021. Photo by Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters

For instance, they did not decide exactly how to spend billions of dollars to address the threats posed by wildfires and drought. The budget includes $1 billion over several years for wildfire prevention, $3 billion to alleviate drought and $3.7 billion over three years to mitigate dangers posed by climate change — but Newsom and legislative leaders are still figuring out how to spend the funds.

CalMatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters