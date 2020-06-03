FIVE YEARS AFTER THE NIGHT OF CHAOS: LA MESA’S STRUGGLE FOR REFORM

By Karen Pearlman

Photos, left by ECM photographers: La Mesa protest, riot and arson May 30-31, 2020.

May 30, 2025 (La Mesa) – It’s been five years since the last Saturday in May 2020, when the city of La Mesa found itself smack in the epicenter of racial justice protests and civil unrest that mirrored a nationwide outcry against police brutality.

Sparked by the controversial stop of Amaurie Johnson, a Black man, by Matthew Dages, a White La Mesa Police Officer at a trolley stop near Grossmont Center just days earlier, the protest was set against the backdrop of a nation mourning the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by White Minneapolis police officers later found guilty of murder.

The local demonstration began the morning of May 30 as a peaceful protest outside La Mesa’s city hall and police station. Thousands flocked to the city for the protest, the first large gathering locally since COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns were ordered countywide in March. By nightfall, the protest devolved into confrontations and clashes around the city, ending with businesses vandalized and buildings in flames.

The day beg an with demonstrators holding posters, marching, chanting “Black lives matter,” and gathering outside the police station with a list of demands for reforms that went unanswered. As the day progressed, protesters flooded the streets, taking over key intersections and even parts of Interstate 8.

Photo, right by Henri Migala: CHP officer looks on as demonstrators protest police brutality

Widespread chaos ensued, eventually drawing multiple agencies including local police, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol to the scene.As evening descended, an angry mob hurled bottles, rocks, and Molotov cocktails at police, who declared an unlawful assembly. Rioters clashed with law enforcement, resulting in a trail of injuries and property damage.

Beanbag rounds, tear gas and pepper balls were deployed as police sought to regain control -- a response that would soon become one of the most debated aspects of the night. Among the incidents reported were several protesters suffering serious injuries; one woman was left blinded in one eye from a beanbag round and an 18-year-old required surgical staples after being hit.

Photo, left, by Henri Migala: Protester runs after police officers release tear gas

Fires, graffiti, looting, and widespread mayhem rocked the city into the early morning hours of May 31. Millions of dollars of property damage were incurred as two banks and one historical building burned to the ground. After being pelted withrocks, firefighters returned to the station, leaving the banks and Randall Lamb architectural firm’s buildings to burn. One city source told ECM shortly after midnight that he feared the historic downtown village could burn down.

Photo, right by Jake Rose: Randall Lamb historic building in flames after arsonists ignited blaze

Smaller fires were doused at city hall, a grocery store, and other sites. Many stores were looted and gutted. Meanwhile, business owners and residents were left feeling anxious, angry and frustrated over the violence as well as lack of communication from the city, other than a curfew declaration around 1 .a.m. on May 31, after multiple buildings and vehicles had been destroyed.

ECM had reporters across La Mesa reporting on the initially peaceful march and the mayhem that followed, including looting at Grossmont Center and downtown, police in riot gear confronting a hostile crowd, a pastor mentoring those on the streets, and buildings ignited by arsonists.

Some local business owners, watching live-streamed video online, headed downtown to defend their stores themselves. Vigilantes also came to the city that night and during protests in the coming days, some from a newly formed Defend East County group. While initially welcomed by some business owners for protection, the vigilantes later drew criticism for brutality of their own, attacking some peaceful protesters in La Mesa and other local communities.

The events of May 30 and May 31, 2020, remain a pivotal moment in La Mesa’s history, prompting ongoing discussions about justice, accountability and community healing. Now etched into history, the events serve as a sure reminder of the need for systemic evolution in policing practices -- a lesson that extends far beyond city limits.

When all was said and done, La Mesa declared a state of emergency which extended over multiple days, ultimately bringing in the National Guard to maintain peace in the ensuing days.

Notable Happenings in the Aftermath

Community members successfully led a citywide cleanup effort on May 31, with more than 600 people from across East County showing up with mops, brooms, and paintbrushes to remove debris and graffiti.

Muralists came in the days that followed to brighten up boarded-up businesses that were vandalized, and others that put up plywood to protect against feared future vandalism that did not occur in subsequent protests.

Photo, right by Miriam Raftery: Artist paints mural on plywood outside a downtown La Mesa business

The East County Chamber of Commerce and local leaders led by El Cajon City Council member Phil Ortiz raised more than $260,000 to help businesses pay for repairs.

In August 2020, La Mesa Police Chief Walt Vasquez announced his retirement.

Photo, right by Miriam Raftery: Chief Walt Vasquez, in an interview shortly after the riot

La Mesa sought answers through an independent after-action report prepared by outside consultants Hillard-Heintze in 2021. The report candidly criticized the police department for being ill-prepared for the surge of civil unrest. It highlighted deficiencies in the city’s emergency communications, coordination and intelligence gathering -- all of which contributed to first responders being overwhelmed on the night of May 30.

The report recommended improvements in planning, communication and community engagement and laid out 13 concrete recommendations for the city and its police department, urging reforms ranging from updated use-of-force policies to a more robust civilian oversight mechanism.

One of the key takeaways from the 2020 after-action reviews was the need for better preparedness and communication, according to La Mesa City Manager Greg Humora. “As a result, La Mesa has invested in consistent emergency drills, streamlined interdepartmental coordination and reinforced its commitment to transparency through dedicated communications staffing,” he stated. “The after-action review stated we needed to improve coordination and communication. As a result, we’ve implemented regular emergency training, improved interdepartmental collaboration, and prioritized timely messaging to the public through dedicated communications staff.”

Photo, left by Briana Gomez: Burned wreckage still smoldered morning after the night of violence

Officer Dages was terminated from the LMPD after an administrative investigation concluded he detained Johnson without reasonable suspicion and made false statements in his police report. Dages was acquitted in December 2021 of a felony charge for falsifying the report, and a San Diego Superior Court judge upheld his dismissal, saying evidence supported the decision. With the enactment in 2021 by California of Senate Bill 2 -- allowing for the decertification of officers found guilty of serious misconduct -- Dages was decertified, barring him from serving as a law enforcement officer in the state.

Johnson, who was never charged following his arrest, filed a federal lawsuit against the City of La Mesa and Dages, alleging excessive force and wrongful arrest. In 2022, the city agreed to a $125,000 settlement. Reports say that $50,000 was paid directly by the La Mesa, with the remainder covered by the city’s insurance provider, and Johnson remains active in community advocacy, focusing on police accountability and civil rights issues.

Photo, right, screenshot from viral video: Amaurie Johnson during controversial stop by Officer Matt Dages.

Leslie Furcron, the protester blinded in one eye, also sued the city and won a $10 million judgment.

Accountability and Reflection

In the years following, community leaders have continued to lobby officials for deeper accountability, emphasizing that the journey toward rebuilding trust takes time.

Looking ahead, La Mesa’s experience is setting a precedent for other municipalities grappling with similar challenges and is fueling a determination to construct safer, more equitable communities in the years to come.

ECM reached out to La Mesa’s Mayor, City Manager, and Police Chief to ask what changes have been made to prevent a repeat of the 2020 protest-turned-riot that shocked and devastated many in the community.

“Following the 2020 after-action reviews, we committed to concrete changes. We improved interdepartmental collaboration, streamlined emergency protocols, and prioritized communications infrastructure,” Humora said. “These investments have not only enhanced our preparedness, but they’ve also helped rebuild public trust, ensuring that if La Mesa faces a similar challenge in the future, we’ll be ready to respond with clarity, unity, and care for our community.”

N ow in 2025, there has been much reflection on a half-decade of change, resistance and ongoing dialogue. Many of the report’s recommendations have since been integrated into local policies. There has been a formalization of an emergency communications plan and increased emphasis on de-escalation tactics during high-tension encounters.

La Mesa Police Chief Ray Sweeney, who took over when Vasquez retired, City Manager Humora and La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis, all say La Mesa has made quantifiable changes to prevent a similar crisis from happening again. Both Humora and Arapostathis were at the helm in 2020 and remain in their positions today.

Photo, left, via city of La Mesa: Police Chief Ray Sweeney

The city has been criticized for lack of communication to the public and the press during the unfolding crisis, sending out no Nixle alerts throughout that night, and holding no press conferences until declaring a curfew around 1 a.m.

Mayor Arapostathis said that since 2020, a dedicated Communications Manager has been hired to lead citywide messaging efforts, a role that previously did not exist. Dedicated communications personnel are responsible for issuing timely and coordinated public information updates across platforms, including Nixle, social media, the city’s website and direct media outreach. The position focuses on timely, accurate, and transparent communication with the public

“These improvements are designed to ensure that residents, stakeholders, and the press receive accurate and consistent updates throughout an unfolding emergency,” the Mayor told ECM.

The city also established a Community Police Oversight Board, a public forum that promotes accountability and engagement between the Police Department and the community.

Sweeney led the push for the city and police department to review all existing policies and began working with a newly formed Community Police Oversight Board to add context to the Bias Free Policing Policy.

Additionally, the La Mesa Police Department has significantly increased its community outreach efforts and regularly hosts public events to build trust and dialogue.

When he was named Chief in July 2021, Sweeney drew up a “Six-Step Action Plan” as one of his first actions to set the police department up for success. The department’s vision statement was updated. The department now trains on procedural justice tenets and has incorporated de-escalation into its policies and expectations.

“We also implemented and began using Spidr Tech as a way to reach out to those that call and receive police services,” Sweeney said. The service sends a message/survey via text or email.

“It i s a way for the community to give us feedback and tell us how we are doing,” Sweeney told ECM.

Sweeney also issued a full statement on the “unprecedented event that prompted necessary reflection and a renewed commitment to improve.”

Sweeney said that in the time since May 30-31, 2020, the La Mesa Police Department has taken concrete steps to build a stronger, more transparent, and accountable relationship with the community we serve. The Community Police Oversight Board and Independent Police Auditor ensure independent review of critical incidents and internal investigations.

The new Chief also held a series of listening events to meet with residents, hear their concerns, and talk about the changes he proposed.

Photo, left: Chief Ray Sweeney speaks at a community listening session.

“We’ve overhauled our training programs to emphasize de-escalation, procedural justice, and cultural competency, and we’ve increased public access to policies and data through our website. We have formed a Mobile Field Force team of officers that receive regular training in the latest best practices for crowd control. Our officers continue to participate in local community engagement events like our Citizens’ Academy, National Night Out, Coffee with a Cop, KidzWatch and Youth Leadership Camp, all designed to foster open dialogue and approachability,” he explained.

“Today, La Mesa is a safer, more connected city because of the partnerships we’ve built with residents, community leaders, and advocacy groups,” the Police Chief continued. “We’ve seen meaningful change through initiatives like expanded mental health response partnerships, homeless outreach through the HOME (Homeless Outreach & Mobility Engagement) Team, and our ongoing collaboration with the Community Police Oversight Board to address community concerns and improve department practices.

Chief Sweeney concluded, “These efforts are grounded in our belief that policing must evolve with the community it serves. As we mark this five-year anniversary, we do so not only in remembrance of the past, but with a deep sense of purpose for the future — a future built on trust, collaboration, and our shared commitment to a safer, more unified La Mesa.”

Photo, right, by Henri Migala: Protester pulls down COVID mask to speak with officers in riot gear on May 30, 2020

City Manager Humora said that from an administrative standpoint, the biggest logistical or communication failures during the May 2020 unrest were gaps in communication.

“Since then, we've prioritized cross-department coordination and now hold regular internal emergency training and emergency training with neighboring cities to ensure we’re ready to respond effectively and cohesively,” he said.

Humora said La Mesa has much improved coordination between departments (police, fire, public works, etc.) to respond more effectively to emergencies or protests.

“The City Manager’s Office now plays a more proactive role in crisis communication, supported by a formal crisis communications plan and a dedicated communications manager,” he said. “We’ve strengthened relationships with public safety leaders and enhanced our ability to push timely, consistent messaging to the community… Investing in dedicated communications personnel has been an important investment. This ensures we can provide timely, accurate information to the public during emergencies, which helps maintain transparency and trust while supporting a more organized response.”

Voices of Those Who Were There

East County Magazine caught up with several people who felt the effects of the protests and their aftermath and asked them to look back and look forward.

We reached out to Craig Maxwell, owner of Maxwell’s House of Books in the downtown village, as well to Laura Lothian, now a La Mesa City Council member, but at the time and since, a successful real estate agent in the city.

Photo, right, by Miriam Raftery: Craig Maxwell

Maxwell, when asked how the unrest affected his sense of safety or trust in the city, minced no words:

“Profoundly,” he said. “The city stood back and watched while the Village was looted and burned,” Maxwell said. “We, the citizens, were on our own.”

He said he lost at least a week’s worth of business.

Photo, left courtesy of Craig Maxwell: Maxwell's House of Books chose an Orwellian quote for plywood over windows after civil unrest rocked the city

Lothian, elected to the City Council in November 2021, said the only time she has felt unsafe in La Mesa was in 2020 -- from 7 p.m. on May 30 to dawn on May 31.

“I witnessed up close the nighttime mayhem of the rioters burning buildings and throwing rocks and bricks,” Lothian said. “My house and office were in the hot zone, so I feared my home could go up in flames. The windows of our office on La Mesa Boulevard were shattered, and phones and computers were stolen. Though the riot was shocking and destructive, I knew it was an unfortunate aberration. The morning following the lawless arson theft, and vandalism, I joined hundreds of La Mesans in the streets cleaning debris and helping the targeted b usinesses recover.”

During the unrest, her business’s large plate-glass window was shattered, and computers and phones were stolen.

“I'm a La Mesa Realtor, and for a couple of years, any mention of La Mesa instigated riot conversations--not good for home sellingand buying,” she told ECM.

File photo, right: Laura Lothian in 2020

She believes that city leaders and law enforcement took residents’ and businesses’ concerns very seriously. Immediately following the riot, businesses were boarded up, a curfew was put in place, and police presence beefed up, she added.

“I saw Antifa-types scouting downtown La Mesa, but they looked puny and disorganized compared to law enforcement and their allies patrolling La Mesa,” she recalled.

Lothian said that before and after the riots, she has seen the LMPD be only professional. Outside of random and rare incidents, the city's law enforcement appears well-liked and respected by the community, she said, and noted that the safety provided by LMPD “is one of the main reasons La Mesa is a popular destination to live and visit.”

Lothian noted that there was a sense that the riot blindsided the city, but there was also a sense it wasn't going to happen again.

“It didn't, and I don't think it ever will,” she said.

Lothian said looking back, “City leaders should have read the tea leaves better and been more defensively proactive when other cities were experiencing riots, and outsider crowds poured into La Mesa that day and evening. In the aftermath of the riots, the increased police presence made it clear that rioters were not going to be tolerated. The city council voted to give the LMPD more and better riot gear and equipment.”

Lothian said she hasn’t heard from any business owner who suffered a long-term impact from the riots – but added that many are still feeling the effects of the COVID lockdowns.

Moving Toward the Future

F ormer La Mesa Mayor Art Madrid has been a sharp critic of the city and its response to the social unrest, writing a letter to Arapostathis and the city council members dated April 28, 2025 that likened the “preventable riots” to a “Day of Infamy” such as the World Trade Center’s twin towers attack by terrorists and the bombing of the Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

Photos by Miriam Raftery: Former Mayor Art Madrid,l eft, and Mayor Mark Arapostathis, right

“The May 30, 2020 riots clearly challenged the leadership skills of the city’s mayor and by every objective measure he failed,” Madrid wrote.

He challenged Arapostathis to assure residents “that the council now has appropriate protocol procedures to deal with similar future events.”

Arapostathis said that the events of 2020 left a lasting impact on the community, shaping its commitment to unite and move forward.

“Since then, La Mesa has embarked on a journey of rebuilding, fostering a stronger sense of solidarity among our residents. Our ongoing efforts prioritize a community where residents and visitors feel safe, a community that is welcoming and inclusive and a community that reflects our dedication to the well-being of all who call La Mesa home.”

Arapostathis told ECM that over the past five years, “La Mesa has made significant strides in how we approach public demonstrations, community trust and public safety. We’ve learned that communication is critical – especially during times of intense public emotion. That means making a genuine effort to establish dialogue with protestors and maintaining transparency throughout any response.”

He said that if faced with a similar flashpoint today, the city’s response would reflect lessons it has learned.

“We’re more prepared to communicate early and often, coordinate effectively across departments, and lead with a community-first mindset to help prevent escalation.”

Additionally, the City Manager’s Office now plays a more proactive leadership role in crisis communication, Humora said, and La Mesa has strengthened coordination between departments as well as with the public.

Humora admits that the unrest of May 2020 revealed gaps in the city’s communication and coordination during crises.

“In the years since, we’ve made it a priority to improve how we prepare for and respond to emergencies,” the City Manager concludes. “One of the most significant changes has been our investment in regular emergency training, both internally and in collaboration with neighboring cities like El Cajon and Lemon Grove, to ensure a unified and effective response.”

Despite tarnish inflicted by the 2020 night of chaos, La Mesa leaders are determined to restore the city's luster and live up to La Mesa's motto: jewel of the hills.





