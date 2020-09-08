TO FIX UP BUSINESS FACADES OR MOVE OUTDOORS IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS, COUNTY HAS A NEW GRANT PROGRAM

East County News Service East County News Service

September 8, 2020 (San Diego) – County Supervisors have established the Business Revitalization and Assistance Grant Program. It will provide business owners in the unincorporated area up to $8,000 to help improve the front exteriors of their buildings or add outdoor workspace. You can apply from October 1 through October 15.

The grant, administered by Planning & Development Services, can cover upgrades such as painting, landscaping, lighting, adding outdoor dining or workspace. Grants are up to $8,000 though historic properties can receive up to $12,000.

The goal of the grant program is to add value to the local economy and enhance the community experience by creating a positive visual impact and increasing customer traffic to community-based businesses in the unincorporated County.

Additionally, these funds are intended to assist businesses recover from impacts to their operations incurred from COVID-19 by helping them comply with current public health orders.

Grants are provided as reimbursements for expenditures incurred for permanent exterior façade upgrades.