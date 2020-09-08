TO FIX UP BUSINESS FACADES OR MOVE OUTDOORS IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS, COUNTY HAS A NEW GRANT PROGRAM

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
September 8, 2020 (San Diego) – County Supervisors have established the Business Revitalization and Assistance Grant Program. It will provide business owners in the unincorporated area up to $8,000 to help improve the front exteriors of their buildings or add outdoor workspace. You can apply from October 1 through October 15.
The grant, administered by Planning & Development Services, can cover upgrades such as painting, landscaping, lighting, adding outdoor dining or workspace. Grants are up to $8,000 though historic properties can receive up to $12,000.
The goal of the grant program is to add value to the local economy and enhance the community experience by creating a positive visual impact and increasing customer traffic to community-based businesses in the unincorporated County.
Additionally, these funds are intended to assist businesses recover from impacts to their operations incurred from COVID-19 by helping them comply with current public health orders.
Grants are provided as reimbursements for expenditures incurred for permanent exterior façade upgrades.
For more information on the application process, eligibility, and general grant guidelines, please visit https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/pds/ BRAP.html.
If you have any additional questions, please contact Michael De La Rosa at (858) 495-5308 or businessgrant@sdcounty.ca.gov.
