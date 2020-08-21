FLASH FLOOD WARNING: DANGEROUS THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

August 21, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- The National Weather Service has detected dangerous thunderstorms across portions of East County. A flash flood warning is in effect now through late this afternoon for areas in and around Pine Valley, Boulevard, Mount Laguna and Cuyamaca.

Move to high ground immediately if you are in these areas.

Sign up to receive free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts via email at the top right side of our homepage and you can also receive our weekly e-newsletter.  You can also follow EastCountyAlert on Twitter for brief text alerts on your mobile phone.


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon