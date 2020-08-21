FLASH FLOOD WARNING: DANGEROUS THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON

August 21, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- The National Weather Service has detected dangerous thunderstorms across portions of East County. A flash flood warning is in effect now through late this afternoon for areas in and around Pine Valley, Boulevard, Mount Laguna and Cuyamaca.

Move to high ground immediately if you are in these areas.

Sign up to receive free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts via email at the top right side of our homepage and you can also receive our weekly e-newsletter. You can also follow EastCountyAlert on Twitter for brief text alerts on your mobile phone.