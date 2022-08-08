FLASH FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FOR EAST COUNTY

Flash Flood Warning for southeastern San Diego County today 8/8/22 4:31 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Flash Flood Warning for southeastern San Diego County until 7:30 p.m.

This storm may intensify, monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Some locations that will experience life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses include: I-8 Between Pine Valley and Boulevard, I-8 Between Boulevard and Imperial County Line, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Pine Valley, Boulevard, Lake Morena, Campo, Hwy S2 Between Agua Caliente and Canebrake, Hwy S2 Between Canebrake and Imperial County Line, Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente, Hwy S1 Between Lake Cuyamaca and Mount Laguna, Hwy S2, Potrero, Descanso, Manzanita Indian Reservation, La Posta Indian Reservation and Live Oak Springs.

More forecast information and updates are available from the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/sgx/