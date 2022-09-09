FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS AND WATCHES ACROSS MOST OF EAST COUNTY TONIGHT

September 9, 2022 (San Diego) -- The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watches, warnings and advisories for most of San Diego’s East County and inland areas this evening. See map on this page and click for details: https://www.weather.gov/sgx/

Life-threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses are occurring or imminent.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for Julian, Banner Grade, Highways 78 and 79, Santa Ysabel, Warner Springs, Cuyamaca, and Mount Laguna.

A flood watch is in effect for Santee, La Mesa, El Cajon, Poway, San Marcos, and Escondido.

Avoid low-lying areas and do not drive through flowing water such as across roadways or normally dry creeks. Turn around, don’t drown.