FLASH FLOODING THREAT TONIGHT AND FRIDAY; WHITE CHRISTMAS IN THE MOUNTAINS WITH SNOW THIS WEEKEND

December 23, 2021 (San Diego) – The National Weather Service warns of flash flooding possible tonight and Friday due to heavy rains, with 3-6 inches forecast for mountains and coastal slopes, 2-3 inches in valleys and coastal cities, and 0.5 to 1.5 inches in desert areas. Snow is forecast as low as 4,500 feet, with high winds also predicted.

Urban and street flooding are possible, as well as flooding at low water crossings, normally dry washes and flood channels. In recently burned areas, mud and debris flows are also possible. Some streets in Mission Valley are being closed down late today in anticipation of the San Diego River flooding its banks.

Strong winds will cause travel hazards and downed tree limbs. Powerlines could be impacted. Mountain passes will be windy tonight through Friday. Strongest gusts are expected early Friday morning, with speeds up to 75 miles per hour on mountain ridges and desert slopes.

Snow in mountains will lead to hazardous driving conditions for the holiday weekend on Saturday, Christmas Day, and Sunday. Snow showers are forecast down to 4,500 feet, with snowfall of 2 to 5 inches at 6,000 feet and up to 2 inches at 5,000 feet. Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna are expected to have a white Christmas, with flurries in the Julian-Cuyamaca areas.

Merry Christmas and drive safely!