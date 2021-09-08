FLEX ALERT CONTINUES TODAY AMID HEAT WAVE

East County News Service

Photo by Dennis Richardson

September 9, 2021 (San Diego) - A statewide Flex Alert has been extended today due to high heat forecast across California and the west through Friday. All California residents are asked to conserve electricity to avoid the need for rolling outages.

“Conserving electricity during the late afternoon and early evening is crucial because that is when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and declining solar energy production,” the ISO reports.

The California Independent System Operator announced the Flex Alert that began yesterday will be in effect again from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday “due to predicted high energy demand and tight supplies on the power grid.”

In San Diego County, highs on Thursday were forecast to be 75 to 80 at the beaches, 83 to 88 farther inland, 86 to 91 in the western valleys, 94 to 99 near the foothills, 90 to 96 in the mountains and 105 to 110 in the deserts, with excessive heat warnings in some desert andi inland areas. According to the National Weather Service said. “Record high temperatures can be expected each afternoon at many locations.”

During the Flex Alert, consumers are asked to raise their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, and take other voluntary measures, including avoiding the use of major appliances and unnecessary lights, to avoid excessive strain on the power grid from increased use of air conditioning. The ISO also issued a restricted maintenance request on Wednesday, notifying power companies to avoid taking generators offline for routine maintenance.

