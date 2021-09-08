FLEX ALERT CONTINUES TODAY AMID HEAT WAVE

East County News Service
September 9, 2021 (San Diego) - A statewide Flex Alert has been extended today due to high heat forecast across California and the west through Friday. All California residents are asked to conserve electricity to avoid the need for rolling outages.
“Conserving electricity during the late afternoon and early evening is crucial because that is when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and declining solar energy production,” the ISO reports.
The California Independent System Operator announced the Flex Alert that began yesterday will be in effect again from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday “due to predicted high energy demand and tight supplies on the power grid.”
