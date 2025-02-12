FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

East County News Service

February 12, 2025 (San Diego's East County) -- An atmospheric river is moving into our region, bringing rain today with heavier rain late Thursday and Friday. A flood watch has been issued starting Thursday afternoon through Friday.

The Pacific storm could bring up to 7 inches on Mt. Palomar, up to 5 inchesin Julian, 2-3 inches in valleys, and up to an inch in some desert areas, with snow at higher elevations, up to two inches above 6,000 feet. Strong wind gusts in mountains up to 70 miles per hour and up to 50 mph in deserts are forecast.

California Highway Patrol is warning of winter storm conditions this morning on I-8 east of Willow Road in Alpine.

The County urges residents to be prepared. Check your home by clearing rain gutters, checking storm drains and if needed, pick up sandbags. Go to http://AlertSanDiego.org to sign up for county emergency alerts and more tips.

Mudslides are possible in recently burned areas.

The rainfall is needed, since southern California is now in severe drought conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Dry, warmer weather is expected over the weekend.