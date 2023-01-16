FLOODING, MUDSLIDES, AND HIGH WINDS ROCK COUNTY

By Miriam Raftery

January 16, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Flood watches and warnings are in effect across San Diego County this morning.

Multiple roadways across our region are flooded, with others blocked by mudslides, rocks and debris:

Wildcat Canyon Rd. in Lakeside is blocked by a mudslide/rockslide in the 3000 block. Avoid area.

Lower Honey Springs Rd. in Jamul is flooded at the dip. Do not attempt to cross.

Highway 94 from 188 to Barrett lake road was closed due to a large bolder blocking both lanes. It's now reopened at 188, with opening at Barrett and near Otay Lakes pending.

A boulder and debris are blocking Fuerte Drive at Lemon Ave. on Mt. Helix.

Rock slides are blocking State Route 78 at Wynola Rd. near Julian.

Boulders are across the roadway at State Route 78 and Chihuhua Rd. near Warner Springs.

A wind advisory has been issued on I-8 east of Tavern Rd. in Alpine to the Imperial County line.

The National Weather Service warns to avoid the San Diego River area through Mission Valley and Fashion Valley, which surpassed flood stage this morning as 12.8 feet and is forecast to reach 13.2 feet this afternoon. Roads to avoid include Fashion Valley Rd., Avenida Del Rio, Camio Del Este, Camino Del La Reina and Mission Center Rd. Fashion Valley transit center is closed.



A swiftwater rescue was conducted this morning along Otay Lakes Rd. due to flooding.

The snow level is expected to fall to 5,000 feet with 2-4 inches of snow forecast in East County’s mountains, along with wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour.

On the coast, high waves and hazardous conditions are in effect. Avoid swimming, boating or surfing.

Even before today’s drenching, our region has received plenty of rain. In the 48 hours ending 6 a.m. today, Mt. Woodson, Otay Mountain, and Lake Wohlford all received more than five inches of rain. Ramona, Alpine, Harbison Canyon and Valley Center all had more than four inches, whle La Mesa, Barona and Santee all had between three and four inches of rain.

Rain is expected to continue tonight and tomorrow. Use caution if driving due to potential for fallen trees, downed power lines, rocks and debris flows.

