FLY UNITED STATES FLAGS AT HALF MAST OCT. 9 TO HONOR FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS

October 7, 2022 (San Diego) - In accordance to Public Law 107-51, the American flag should be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from sunrise to sunset in observance of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The United States Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to remember America's fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the tax-exempt, nonprofit Foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor our fallen fire heroes and assist their families and coworkers.