Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

September 24, 2022 (San Diego) - The Aztec football team (2-2) defeated Toledo (2-2) 17-14 Saturday afternoon at Snapdragon Stadium. After holding a lead for the first 57 minutes, SDSU went down 14-10 late in the fourth quarter and then responded with a game-winning drive capped off with a Jordan Byrd one-yard touchdown run with 41 seconds left.

Jordan Byrd provided the offense for SDSU, finishing with 115 rushing yards including a 43-yard touchdown scamper on the first possession of the second quarter.

SDSU forced four turnovers (three interceptions and a fumble) and kept the Rockets scoreless for the first 52 minutes of the game.

Toledo scored midway through the fourth quarter on an 11-yard pass from Tucker Gleason to Jamal Turner. That snapped a span of 74:40 of SDSU holding its opponents scoreless.

The Rockets then took their first lead of the game with 2:56 left on a Dequan Finn one-yard touchdown run.

SDSU rushed for 217 yards on 33 carries, good for an average of 6.6 yards per tote. Quarterback Braxton Burmeister had 44 yards on eight carries with nearly all of his rushing coming on the final offensive drive.

Defensively, the Aztecs were led by Michael Shawcroft who had a team-high nine tackles (four solo). Jonah Tavai and Garret Fountain each finished with two tackles for loss and a sack. Cedarious Barfield, Davaughn Celestine and Caden McDonald all had interceptions while Cooper McDonald had a fumble recovery.

