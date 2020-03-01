FOOTHILLS CHURCH IN EL CAJON HOSTS `BLESSED WITH A DRESS,’ FREE FORMAL DRESSES FOR YOUNG WOMEN

East County News Service East County News Service

March 1, 2020 (El Cajon) – Foothills Christian Church, 365 West Bradley Ave., El Cajon , will host “Blessed with a Dress,” a free event for young women needing high-quality, fashionable formal wear for school dances and other special occasions. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, young women are invited to visit the church campus and select a free dress, pair of shoes and jewelry for any upcoming formal event. Hundreds of formal dresses will be available for selection, said church officials.

Church officials are seeking donations of gentle used dresses, shoes, jewelry and other accessories. Items can be dropped off Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church office, 350 Cypress Lane, Suite B, El Cajon.

“Prom season is coming and everyone knows how expensive formal wear can be. So, we are here to help young women who might need a helping hand getting a formal dress for any occasion,” said Elizabeth Church, administrative assistant, Foothills Christian Church. “This event is an opportunity to obtain free, high-quality, fashionable formal wear for school dances and any other special occasion. We want to make sure that no young ladies are sitting at home without a dress. Help us make dreams come true.”