FORMER LA MESA EMPORIUM SITE IN LA MESA VILLAGE SELLS FOR $1.85 MILLION

East County News Service

June 23, 2021 (La Mesa) – Location Matters, Inc. has announced sale of a retail building at 8371 in the heart of La Mesa’s downtown village for $1,850,000. The buyer is Whissel Realty Group, a family-owned real estate company that plans to move its corporate office to this location.

The building is next to Surf Rider Pizza Company on La Mesa Blvd. near Third Street. This clear span building with a unique bow truss ceiling has 5,000 square feet. Dating back to the 1940s, the building served as the La Mesa Emporium and before that was the Busch Garage and then a Pontiac dealership.

The building has since been stripped down to its original brick and character. The property was vacant at the time of the sale.

Mike Spilky represented the seller in this transaction; the buyer was self-represented.

Location Matters, Inc. is a San Diego based commercial real estate brokerage focused on retail properties, with a very specialized restaurant leasing and sales team. For more information about Location Matters, visit www.locationmatters.com.