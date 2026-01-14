Fort Cross brings 'Old Timey' adventure to Julian region

East County News Service East County News Service

Jan. 22, 2026 (Santa Ysabel) – A family farm in the Julian mountains is bringing back its popular guided tour that brings rustic adventure and recreation education to the outdoors.

Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures will host its popular Farm Tour Adventure on Jan. 31, a high-energy, two-hour guided circuit at its farm, n estled in the scenic landscape of Northeast County.

Fort Cross, at 4425 Highway 78, has evolved from a living history site into a premier destination for agriculture workshops and team building. The end of January tour, running from 1 to 3 p.m., offers visitors a curated activity rotation designed to keep guests of all ages moving and learning.

Participants ages 4 and up can test their steady (or unsteady!) hand at the archery range, master tomahawk throwing and take aim with paintballs at the farm's "Ghost Town" slingshot gallery. The afternoon offers a rare opportunity to pick up primitive tools in a safe, guided setting.

The adventure also includes two distinct animal experiences: an i nteractive reptile show and farm animal visits -- an educational meet-and-greet with the local livestock.

Once the guided portion of the tour wraps up, guests are encouraged to linger for an extra 30 minutes to an hour to explore the farm's hidden gems, including a lilac maze, tire swings and a dedicated jug band room for those feeling musical.

Fort Cross is a working family farm with limited space but the farm’s nursery will also be open for attendees looking to bring a piece of the mountain greenery home.

The prepaid, reservation-only event costs $25 per person (ages four to adult). Children three and under are free to accompany a paying adult, but cannot participate in some of the activities.

Attendees must be parked and checked in at least 10 minutes before the 1 p.m. start time -- in order to maintain the schedule of the guided rotations, the gates close as soon as the tour begins. Late entries are prohibited.

Closed-toe shoes are recommended for the farm terrain, and while activity areas offer partial shade, wear sunscreen and bring a water bottle. Families are encouraged to bring lunch to enjoy on the grounds after the scheduled activities, and w ell-behaved, leashed dogs are allowed on the property (though they must skip the animal and reptile zones).

