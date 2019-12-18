FOSTER FAMILIES RECEIVE FREE COMPUTERS DURING COUNTY GIVEAWAY

More than 150 local foster families are setting up computers in their homes this holiday season thanks to a collaboration between the County of San Diego and the San Diego County Futures Foundation. The families and children received free computers as part of the 20th annual Computers for Foster Families Program.

In addition to 150 desktop devices, the County also gave away more than 25 laptops to young adults in the Extended Foster Care Program.

Started in 2001 by San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox, the Computers for Foster Families Program aims to improve the lives of foster children and their families through the gift of technology. The initiative supports foster families by increasing computer and internet access for some of the region’s most vulnerable children.

The computers, which were formerly used by County employees, are refurbished by the San Diego County Futures Foundation before they are distributed to foster families.