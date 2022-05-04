FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN WARRIORS WILL HOST A MOTHER’S DAY DRIVE TO BENEFIT VETERAN MOMS

Donations made through May 2022 will increase access to essential goods and childcare supplies for women veterans living in San Diego

East County News Service

Photo courtesy Foundation for Women Warriors

May 4, 2022 (Sa Diego) -- One of California’s longest-running nonprofit organizations Foundation for Women Warriors, based in San Diego, announces it will host a Mother’s Day Drive now through the end of May 2022 to benefit veteran mothers and their children living in Southern California.



Among the women veteran community served by Foundation for Women Warriors, 77 percent of those in its financial assistance programs are single parents who often struggle to afford necessary items that many see as a given. This year’s Mother’s Day Drive will help veteran moms acquire essential goods such as hygiene supplies, strollers, car seats and baby blankets.



Foundation for Women Warriors’ Mother’s Day Drive is an annual component of the organization’s ongoing transition and emergency services program that also provides stipends for housing and childcare, which is particularly timely with summer break approaching – a time when many of the organization’s clients rely on Foundation for Women Warriors’ childcare assistance program to be able to afford childcare and work without disruption.



In past decades and in current times, childcare has been a massively overlooked issue during the military-to-civilian transition process. From daycare and camp stipends to supplies, increasing needs and the current rate of inflation have caused many local veterans’ cost of living to nearly quadruple.



In conjunction with offering financial and childcare assistance, Foundation for Women Warriors provides monthly baby showers and essential goods distributions, and this year alone has served close to 1,200 women and children through all of their programs. To help meet more veterans’ needs, the organization welcomes community donations in the following forms:

Send items to Foundation for Women Warriors’ warehouse in Vista through the organization’s 2022 Mother’s Day Drive Amazon Wishlist

Host a mom-themed drive with friends, family or co-workers. Email info@f4ww.org for materials to support your drive.

Make a monetary contribution of any amount, which will go toward:

$25 provides baby bottles and infant sleepwear $50 provides a one-month supply of diapers or a crib mattress $100 covers a lightweight travel stroller $200 covers an adjustable car seat or convertible crib $1500 covers one month of Summer Camp







“As summer rapidly approaches childcare becomes a costly and critical need, especially for our veterans who must work. We encourage anyone who can to treat this Mother’s Day as a time for supporting veteran moms working to advance their careers or pursuing educational goals. Childcare costs should not limit the trajectory of veterans who have already sacrificed so much for our country,” said Jodie Grenier, a Marine Corps veteran and CEO of the Foundation for Women Warriors. “We are so grateful to the community for their support in helping us provide critical items to our veterans.”



Learn more at https://foundationforwomenwarriors.org/event/mothers-day-drive-2022.

About Foundation for Women Warriors: Established in 1920, Foundation for Women Warriors is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring and empowering the female veteran community. With an understanding of the unique obstacles and challenges these women face, the Foundation for Women Warriors’ mission is to enhance the personal and economic wellbeing of women veterans and their children, and to address the growing needs of the increasing population of military women transitioning to civilian life. Foundation for Women Warriors is the only organization in California solely focused on serving women veterans and their families.