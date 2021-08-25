FOUR WAYS TO HELP OUR AFGHAN NEIGHBORS IN SAN DIEGO

Story and photo via International Rescue Committee, San Diego

August 25, 2021 (San Diego) -- The United States has begun a humanitarian evacuation and is relocating a group of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants to San Diego. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) in San Diego is working alongside communities and partners to support Afghans living in San Diego.

SIV evacuees are interpreters, medical personnel and community members who served the U.S. government during the war in Afghanistan. The IRC has resettled more than 16,000 Afghan SIV recipients since Congress established the program in 2006, and is committed to ensuring that these families are given a chance to seek safety and rebuild their lives in the United States.

“San Diego County has been a preferred destination because of the area’s vibrant Afghan community. The IRC is prepared to welcome and support incoming SIVs who might be assigned to our office for resettlement support. In addition, we are able to welcome and serve SIV walk-ins,” a press release from the IRC in San Diego states.

Here are four ways you can support our Afghan neighbors in San Diego: