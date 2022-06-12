FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS AND FESTIVITIES IN EAST COUNTY AND SAN DIEGO’S INLAND REGION

By Miriam Raftery

June 12, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – East County’s most beloved Independence Day celebrations are back, after a hiatus during the pandemic.

Here are the many fun and festive Fourth of July activities in our inland region, including fireworks, a parade, a music festival and more.

Lake Murray Fireworks and Music Fest

The music festival will be held at the Lake Murray Playground (San Carlos side of the lake) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., followed by fireworks over the lake at 9 p.m.

The festival includes live music by multiple bands plus food, games and a scavenger hunt for kids.

For more information, visit https://www.lakemurrayfireworks.org/

Julian 4th of July Parade

Arrive early, since Main Street shuts down at 9 a.m. Julian’s 4th of July celebration begins at 10 a.m. with pre-parade activities including a fly-over of four WWII Stearman biplanes, patriotic music on three stages and more live entertainment. At 10:30 am. there’s a pie-eating contest. A second flyover at 12 noon features military training planes and playing of the national anthem.

The parade kicks off after the anthem with a giant American flag carried down Main Street. Visitors can cheer on the Marine Color Guard, the Gold Drum and Bugle Corps, Mariachi Continental de San Diego, and marching bands from local schools. Antique cars, vintage tractors, belly dancers, WWII submariners, and comedy entries will also appear.

After the parade, the Julian Woman’s Club has a historic quilt show and a raffle for a hand-made quilt. From 1 to 5 p.m., a deep pit barbecue and dance will be held by the American legion ($12 adults, $8 for kids 6-12, free for children under 6.) You can also shop at local merchants or take a buggy ride through the historic Gold Rush town.

For more information, visit https://julianparade.com/

Ramona Family Picnic and Fireworks Show

Presented by the Ramona Chamber of Commerce, Ramona Rotary and Ramona Kiwanis clubs, the Ramona family picnic and fireworks show will be held on the back field at Olive Peirce Middle School, 1521 Hanson Lane in Ramona.

The picnic starts at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. Bring a blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy celebration of our nation’s birthday.

https://ramonaevents.com/events/ramona-july-4th-family-picnic-fireworks-show-2022/

Santee Salutes

The city of Santee invites you to celebrate our nation’s 246th birthday at Santee Salutes from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Town Center Community Park, 550 Park Center Drive, Santee.

Admission is free, but parking is $10 and must be purchased in advance here. Parking is limited, so consider carpooling, biking, walking, or using a rideshare service. There is free parking at Costco, but there will NOT be a shuttle service this year.

The fun zone opens at 2 p.m. and accepts cash only for rides. At 3:45 p.m., a flyover will be held by the San Diego Salute Formation Flying Team. Food vendors and the Riverwalk Grill open at 4 p.m., or you can bring your own picnic (however barbecues, glass and hard liquor are prohibited). A patriotic ceremony at 6 p.m. will be followed by an 80z All Stars Concert at 6:30 p.m., with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

For full details, visit https://www.cityofsanteeca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/4678/202?toggle=allupcoming

Poway Old Fashioned Fourth of July

One of our inland region’s largest Independence Day celebrations takes place at Old Poway Park, 14134 Midland Road, Poway. The Old Fashioned Fourth of July held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m celebrates our country's independence "turn-of-the-20th-century-style".

This event will feature patriotic entertainment, western re-enactors, model train displays, free crafts, and old-fashioned games. Rides aboard a historic train and tasty treats will be available for a nominal fee.

Free Shuttles to and from the event will be available from two different locations. Locations include the Poway City Hall Parking Lot, 13325 Civic Center Drive; with the additional location at the Poway Adult School Parking lot located at 13626 Twin Peaks Road. Shuttles will run throughout the event.

Find more information and photos of past events at

https://www.poway.org/904/Old-Fashioned-Fourth-of-July

El Cajon Fireworks

The city of El Cajon hosts an annual fireworks show at Kennedy Park, 1675 East Madison Ave. in El Cajon. The fireworks display begins at 9 p.m.

You can arrive early and bring a picnic to the park, which also includes a dog park.

The event website is https://www.elcajon.gov/discover-el-cajon/events/fourth-of-july

Escondido Fireworks

The City of Escondido is bringing back its free, professional fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day. However, there will not be the traditional large scale event, just the fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. The community is welcome to enjoy the fireworks show from anywhere in central Escondido including Grape Day Park.

The fireworks will be launched from their typical location in the Woodward Avenue parking lot. Grape Day Park will be open past dusk with traditional regulations in place – no dogs, BBQs, or alcohol.

Event website: https://www.escondido.org/independence-day-celebration.aspx

Scripps Ranch 4th of July Parade and Festival

Enjoy a San Diego 4th of July parade and festival at Scripps Ranch. Community groups, high school marching bands, and more will entertain you as you watch the parade. Afterwards, enjoy an Ice Cream Social at Hoyt Park. Food, drinks and games. Free admission to the festival.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Ironwood at Red Cedar Drive, proceeding to Ironwood Rd. to Courtyard Dr. to Red Rock Dr. to Scripps Ranch Blvd, ending in Aviary Drive.

The festival iruns from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.in Scripps Ranch Hoyt Park.

For more information about the Scripps Ranch 4th of July Parade and Festival see www.scrippsranch.org





