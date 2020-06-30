FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND FORECAST: FIRE WEATHER AND RIP CURRENTS

By Miriam Raftery

June 30, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – The weather will be warming up over the Fourth of July weekend. But before you head to the beach, be aware that elevated surf is forecast to generate strong rip currents that will be hazardous to swimmers this weekend and next week.

On Sunday and Monday,  breezy winds, warmer conditions and low relative humidity will create elevated fire weather conditions, says meteorologist Casey Oswant with the National Weather Service. The conditions are “favorable for fast-moving grass fires,” Oswant cautions.

The forecast includes west to southwest winds with gusts up to 50 miles per hour in the deserts and on mountain slopes near the desert.

Early next week, fair weather with cooler than average temperatures will return, including night and morning low clouds and fog for areas west of the mountains, but fire weather will continue to pose a hazard in the desert and our county’s desert-facing mountain slopes.


