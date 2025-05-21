FOURTH SUSPECT ARRESTED IN 2024 LEMON GROVE HOMICIDE

East County News Service

May 21, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – The San Diego Sheriff’s department today announced the arrest of Pierre Martel Terry, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. He is the fourth suspect arrested in relation to the September 18, 2024 murder of Darron Willie Singleton Jr. in Lemon Grove.

Deputies responding to reports of gunshots found Singleton lying in the street on Dain Court in Lemon Grove, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his torso. Despite emergency efforts by deputies and San Miguel Fire department personnel, he died at the scene.

Singleton, the victim, was 23 years old when he was brutally gunned down. According to his obituary, he was attending Mesa College while working in security and for furniture moving companies. He played football at Morse High School and had played basketball, football and baseball in various local leagues. He also enjoyed writing rap music and singing.

Terry was already in custody at Centinela California State Prison when the investigation tied him to Singleton’s murder. He has been transported to San Diego Central Jail, according to Lieutenant Juan Marquez.

On January 7, 2025, Richard Charles Lee, 47, of San Diego, was apprehended in , San Diego. Additionally, 44-year-old Reality Grayson of Temecula was arrested in, Temecula. Both were charged in relation to Singleton’s murder. On January 9, 2025, 45-year-old Valena Marie Gonzales of San Diego was apprehended by the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with aiding and abetting the murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 868-3200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.