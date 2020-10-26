FRAZIER FARMS MARKET BRINGS NEW NATURAL FOODS STORE TO LA MESA

East County News Service

Photos, top, by Miriam Raftery

October 26, 2020 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting October 20 at the new Frazier Farms Market at the corner of Jackson Drive and Fletcher Parkway.

“We are pleased that they had the vision to open their third market in La Mesa. We were thrilled to welcome this family-owned business to our community,” says chamber president Mary England. La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis joined the celebration along with Frazier Farms owners Norman and Kathe Frazier and their sons Matt, Nick and Alex Frazier.

Customers lined up around the building to shop at the new market which has a chef-run kitchen, old-fashioned butcher shop and meat counter, seafood case with fresh fish delivered daily, in-house bakery, organic juice far, and a deli department with delicious sandwiches, creative salads, main dishes and side dishes.

With the introduction of the La Mesa location, they will also offer gelato and a pizza bar with slices or whole pies.

Frazier Farms Market prides itself on offering high quality natural and organic products at affordable prices, plenty of gluten-free options, a wide variety of locally sourced foods, an emphasis on made from scratch baked goods and grab and go options.