FRAZZLEBRAIN: BREAK FREE FROM ANXIETY, ANGER, AND STRESS USING ADVANCED DISCOVERIES IN NEUROPSYCHOLOGY

Book by Gina Simmons Schneider PhD

Reviewed by Pennell Paugh

June 26, 2022 (San Diego) -- While we often cannot control stressful life events, we can learn to control our brain's response to those circumstances and reduce our suffering. Relief from worry and stress can be found through powerful techniques grounded in clinical experience and neuroscience described in Frazzlebrain.

Drawing from the latest research and more than 25 years of clinical experience, Dr. Gina Simmons Schneider, a San Diego doctor and instructor, explains the link between anxiety, anger, and stress. She shares groundbreaking remedies from neuropsychology—tools to strengthen your resilience and expand your capacity for happiness.

The book offers ways, in layman’s language, to free yourself from being frazzled. In Frazzlebrain , you'll discover how to:

Soften your response to stress

Overcome toxic self-criticism

Tame hostile and cynical thinking

Activate your brain’s self-healing properties

Create meaningful experiences

Cultivate optimism and hopefulness

Each chapter offers exercises to help readers to achieve calmer, happier, healthier lifestyles. I tried her exercises and can vouch for their effectiveness.

Gina Simmons Schneider, Ph.D., is a licensed psychotherapist, certified coach, corporate trainer, and codirector of Schneider Counseling and Corporate Solutions. She also served as adjunct faculty in psychology at San Diego City College. Simmons Schneider is certified in Neuroscience for Clinicians through PESI and Critical Incident Stress Debriefing through National Trauma Service, and has more than 25 years of experience helping individuals, couples, families, and organizations manage anxiety, anger, stress, and conflicts. She continues to provide training and psycho-educational programs online and throughout San Diego County.