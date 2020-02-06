FREAKY FRIDAY REVIEW - JUST ONE DAY

By Kathy Carpenter By Kathy Carpenter

February 15, 2020 (Spring Valley) -- Remember the saying be careful what you wish for? Freaky Friday is a possible result from the quote. Over-the-top-family-fun. Everyone always thinks the grass is greener on the other side.

In Freaky Friday a daughter wants just one day of peace—a hassle-free day from her mom. Her mom wants just one day together with her family under her expectations. When they argue over an hour glass, their lives are changed for a day. But not what they wished for. They are transformed into each other: the daughter now in the mom’s body, the mom is in the daughter's body. Since neither can live their lives looking like the other, they are forced to exchange places. The mom goes to school. The daughter takes on the day before the wedding preparations for a perfectionist mom planning her own wedding.

The play is presented by Young Actors Theatre. The majors parts are Kinzie Pipkin as the daughter Ellie Blake and Mary Rose Vadeboncoeur, as the mom, Katherine.. The two actresses are amazing, pulling off the double roles and making it look east. Vadebuncoeur, so vivacious as Ellie, and serene as Katherine. Pipkin, acting with grace, Jackson Shaffer, plays Adam, the list master. He plays to the audience, and the audience loves him. Olesia Winbush, is my favorite, she rocks Savannah, the perfect cheerleader with an “I am the queen teen” attitude. The rest of the cast brings it together, creating worthwhile entertainment.

Chrissy Burns takes on Director, Music Director, and Choreographer for this production of Disney's Freaky Friday. The book is written by Bridget Carpenter. The leads are double cast, so depending on the day you go you may not see the cast I saw, but YAT always entertains.

The seats are cabaret style tables.

If you have young ones interested in acting they are invited to audition for upcoming shows.

YAT feature a Spring Break camp for two weeks where young actors can go to learn the biz. Check out the web for information. www.yatsandiego.org

Coming Next James And The Giant Peach April 2-12.

Freaky Friday

February 6-16, 2020

Encore Theatre