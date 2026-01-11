Free America Walkout January 20

By Alexander J. Schorr

January 11, 2026 (San Diego) — The “Free America Walkout” is a nationwide protest initiative scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. local time across the United States. Being organized by groups like The Women’s March and the 50501 movement, the event encourages people to walk out of work, school, and commence to protest fascism and the policies of the Trump administration.

The Protest is an apparent call for “collective escalation” and non-compliance with policies related to the treatment of immigrants, bodily autonomy, and a general "authoritarian drive” that organizers believe that the US is facing. The core message is that “A Free America begins the moment we stop cooperating with fascism,” and aims to disrupt normal routines and demonstrate the power of a collective action amounts US citizens and residents.

Participation and Local Events

Participants can use the organizers’ website to find a local walkout that has already been organized in various cities across the country.

If there isn’t an event specific to an area, then individuals are encouraged to organize their own walkout and use the provided Host Toolkit.

People can sign an online pledge form to hold themselves accountable for participating in the walkout on January 20. Additionally, there are other events planned nearby in the state of California, with local events on the Women’s March Calendar or on Mobilize.us: