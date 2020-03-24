FREE AP TESTS AND PREP CLASSES FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS OFFERED BY AP COLLEGE BOARD DUE TO COVID-19: CLASSES ONLINE START MARCH 25

By Miriam Raftery

March 24, 2020 (San Diego) – Students who want to take the Advanced Placement (AP) exams and be prepared, despite school closures, can now take free AP review classes online. The AP College Board is giving students free live and on-demand. They are also developing a new at-home testing option.

AP tests are college-level exams on specific subjects and are normally administered in May upon completion of an AP course at a student's high school. At many colleges and universities, a high enough score will earn the student college credit. In some instances, earning college credit can mean an overall lower college tuition bill.

You can learn more or sign up at https://apstudents.collegeboard.org/coronavirus-updates.

A message on the AP College Board website states, “We surveyed 18,000 AP students to see if they still wanted the opportunity to test this year. Their answer: a resounding yes.”

The site continues,”Some students may want to take the exam sooner rather than later, while the content is still fresh. Other students may want more time to practice. For each AP subject, there will be two different testing dates. The full exam schedule, specific free-response question types that will be on each AP Exam, and additional testing information will be available by April 3.”

Free resources will be available through exam day to help you get ready. If a student does not feel prepared, any student registered for an exam can cancel at no charge.

For the 2019-20 exam administration only:

AP College Board is developing secure 45-minute online free-response exams for each course.

The exam content will focus on what most schools were able to complete by early March.

You’ll be able to take your exams on any device you have access to—computer, tablet, or smartphone. You’ll also have the option to write your responses by hand and submit a photo.

Colleges support this solution and are committed to ensuring that AP students receive the credit they have worked to earn. For decades, colleges have accepted a shortened AP Exam for college credit when groups of students have experienced emergencies.

Since not all students have access to the internet or a device, the organization says it’s working on solutions to help students get what they need to show their best work. If you need mobile tools or connectivity or know someone who does, you can reach us directly to let them know.

The exams will be secure, using a variety of digital security tools, including plagiarism detection software.

Free AP Review Classes

Beginning on Wednesday, March 25, you can attend free, live AP review courses, delivered by AP teachers from across the country. These courses:

Are optional, mobile-friendly, and can be used alongside any work your teacher may give you.

Will be available on-demand, so you can access them any time.

Will focus on reviewing the skills and concepts from the first 75% of the course. There will also be some supplementary lessons including topics from the final 25% of the course.

To access the live classes and recordings, visit the AP YouTube channel or find your course schedule below. We’ll be adding more courses soon.

Download the daily schedule for 32 courses (.pdf/151 KB).

Get more information on specific courses at https://apstudents.collegeboard.org/coronavirus-updates.





