East County News Service

September 1, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – Residents of Lemon Grove are invited to dispose of household hazardous waste free on September 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A reservation is required and can be made by calling (619) 287-5696 or email lmhhw@edcodisposal.com. Two additional household hazardous waste drop-off events are slated for Oct. 23 and Dec. 4. See flyer for full details.