FREE DOG FOOD FOR BACKCOUNTRY RESIDENTS

March 27, 2020 (Alpine) – Residents of Alpine, Descanso, Pine Valley and backcountry communities in East County can receive free dog food at Natural Instincts Healthy Pet Center in Alpine.

The shop on Alpine Boulevard e-mailed area residents that it has teamed up with PAWS, a San Diego rescue group, to buy discounted dog food to give out for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes after East County Magazine contacted the San Diego Humane Society, which was giving away free dog food at San Diego locations in partnership with PAWS. ECM noted that some backcountry residents also needed dog food and that rural residents often have multiple large dogs and now face financial challenges due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

The store will require a photo ID and recent utility bill as proof of identity and residency. Anyone requesting the free food should specify the size and breed of their dog since there are several types of kibble. If a senior needs delivery the story will work to fulfill the request.

The store has only free dog food, not other types of pet food, for the giveaway.